Alabama State

Bama in a Box Celebrates 1 Year of Helping Alabama Small Businesses

By Staff report
St. Clair News-Aegis
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year ago this week, Bama in a Box was launched from a small office in downtown Troy, Ala. The subscription box service, created by small business owner, Angi Horn, delivers boxes of Alabama made products to their customers and was formed as a way to help consumers connect with small business owners who were being negatively impacted by pandemic regulations. Now, one year later, the company has expanded and has delivered products from 106 Alabama companies to consumers in more than 40 states.

