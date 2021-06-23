CrowdView with BOP Technology from The Video Call Center Delivers Extensive Creative Control over Remote Participants and Virtual Audiences for Live TV and Events

Research Study on Remote Human Services Internships: Call for Participants. When social restrictions were implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic hit, several human services education programs created alternative options to in-person internships. This may have included the development of remote internships. For many programs, remote internships were a novel idea that needed to be rapidly developed and implemented. The rise of tele-health services and the unknowns of a post-COVID world, leaves open the possibility of an increase in remote human services internships for the future. I am interested the perspectives of those who have experience with remote internships as a student, faculty member, field coordinator, practitioner, or others in related roles. Attached to this email is a link to a questionnaire about remote human services internship. At the end of the questionnaire, you will have the option to submit your email address to be entered into a lotto to win one of three $20 electronic Amazon gift cards. The questionnaire should take you approximately 15 minutes to complete. Please share this study link with anyone you know who may also be interested in participating. If you have any questions, please let me know. Thank you for your time and your consideration.