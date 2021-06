TOBYHANNA, Pa. — The beach at Tobyhanna State Park on Monday was filled with sunbathers and swimmers. This hot June day brought out quite the crowd in Coolbaugh Township. "Oh, it's just great, yeah. This is a great beach. We've been coming here for years. The people are nice, and the beach is nice. They clean, the water is nice and clean. Everything is good," said Joseph Dominguez.