Biden nominates McCain as ambassador to U.N. food program

President Joe Biden will nominate Cindy McCain as U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, the White House said Wednesday, a position that will come with the rank of ambassador.

The role involves representing the United States in a specialized U.N. agency that is focused on ending hunger and making sure people have access to good, quality food around the world.

McCain, the wife of the late Arizona Senator John McCain (R) is currently the co-chair of the Arizona Human Trafficking Council, and a member of the Phoenix Mayor’s Human Trafficking Task Force.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema released the following statement after the nomination was announced:

“Cindy McCain is a demonstrated humanitarian, civic leader, and a terrific choice to represent America's work with the United Nations combatting famine and hunger crises around the world. As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, Cindy's leadership will prove even more important to the world's vulnerable populations. I look forward to supporting her nomination, and I know she will make Arizona – and America – proud.”

Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)