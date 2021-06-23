The Mike Missanelli Show 6-23-21

Given the way the season ended, it’s going to be an especially long off-season for Ben Simmons. The Sixers as a team squandered leads of 18 and 26 points in games 4 and 5 in their matchup against the Hawks. They then lost a decisive game seven at home. In the series, Simmons shot just 32.7 percent from the free-throw line, including a 4-14 performance in game 5. He finished with an average of 9.9 points, 8.6 assists, and 6.3 rebounds. After getting switched onto Hawks’ superstar Trae Young halfway through game one, Simmons helped limit Young to a subpar shooting effort the rest of the series. But they needed more than his stellar defense and passing; especially with so many other Sixers struggling to put the ball in the hoop, get stops, or avoid turnovers.