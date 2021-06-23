The Mike Missanelli Show 6-23-21
A few days removed from the Sixers end of the season and Mike is still talking all things Sixers, Ben Simmons and the future of the team going forward. The Phillies making some noise in some wrong ways as we react to Joe Girardi calling for a check of the Pitcher 3 times last night. (00:00-21:30) General Knowledge Wednesday so we got to the phones (21:30-2:08:57) Jayson Stark joins the show talking about the Phillies and giving his insight on the Sixers (2:08:57-xxxx) More of your calls up till Sound Off (2:43:11) then we wrapped up the day (2:49:23)975thefanatic.com