FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Food and Drug Administration will add a warning to the Covid vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna about rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults, the agency announced on Wednesday. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory groups, meeting to discuss reported cases of...

Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccines, banned and censored by YouTube and LinkedIn after he speaks out about the risk of “experimental vaccines”

Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of mRNA vaccines (and DNA vaccines) used in coronavirus vaccines manufactured by pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Moderna. Dr. Malone invented mRNA vaccines while he was at the Salk Institute in 1987 and 1988. During his time at the Institute, Dr. Malone pioneered in-vitro...
Public HealthCNET

WHO says vaccinated people should wear face masks, but the CDC doesn't. Here's why

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The World Health Organization officially recommended that people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus should continue wearing face masks to curb the spread of the virus, including dangerous new variants. The recommendation announced Friday comes in response to rising coronavirus cases around the world, driven by the Delta variant that was first identified in India, and which has become the dominant strain in many countries around the world, including the UK, South Africa and Malaysia.
Medical & BiotechWebMD

Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Give More Protection Than Known

Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna may offer longer-lasting immunity than thought. This comes after studies published last month found that boosters may not be necessary for people who were previously infected with COVID-19 and later vaccinated, The New York Timesreported. For those who were previously infected and then vaccinated, the protections could last years.
Hartford, CTNBC Connecticut

State & Health Care Systems Aim To Preserve COVID-19 Vaccines

The state's Department of Health is working to ensure vaccines are going into arms instead of going into the trash. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the expiration dates for Johnson and Johnson vaccines by six weeks. After the decision, CT DPH began working with local health care systems to create a plan if and when there is a need or excess amount of vaccines.
Eau Claire County, WIWEAU-TV 13

Health officials warn about COVID-19 Delta variant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Medical experts are voicing concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant. They fear the virus strain, which has been found in 85 countries including the U.S., could cause problems in western Wisconsin. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said studies are showing the variant may spread...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You May Never Need a Booster, New Study Says

It wasn't long after the first COVID vaccines began going into arms that experts started talking about the potential need for a follow-up booster shot to bolster immunity and help protect against new, possibly more nefarious variants. For months, doctors, public health experts, and those behind the pharmaceutical companies that created the vaccines have said an additional dose was likely going to be necessary—the only question was when. Now, a new study suggests that people who got certain vaccines may never need a booster shot.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns of Infections After Vaccination

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet, as the new Delta variant threatens vulnerable communities—and vulnerable people, like unvaccinated children, who are getting sicker and sicker. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN last night opposite Don Lemon to sound an alarm, and said what you can do to stay safe given these new circumstances. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Pfizer and Moderna vaccine recipients may not need booster shots for years — if COVID variants don’t evolve too much beyond the virus’ original form

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [A recent] study bolsters growing evidence that most people immunized with the mRNA vaccines may not need booster shots, with one key caveat: That the virus and its variants don’t evolve too much beyond the virus’ original form.
Public HealthRichmond.com

COVID-19 vaccination and heart issues: Here's a doctor's explanation

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have been hearing about an increase in the number of young people who are developing heart issues, including myocarditis, after being vaccinated for COVID-19. Can you explain this condition? I have a 15-year-old son, and I am wondering if it is safe for him to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or if he is at risk for developing a heart condition.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.