Summer music series Jammin’ on the Point returns, with a boost for local businesses, musicians, music fans
As Brand Franklin took the stage June 18 at Jammin’ on the Point, the musician and West Point native sensed that the moment marked a new beginning. “A beginning for my hometown to come together and have a good time and start getting back to a state of normalcy,” Franklin explains. “To be able to do what I do for my fellow townsfolk is always great, but this time it almost felt as if it was important.”www.dailypress.com