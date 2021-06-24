Cancel
Brownwood, TX

Kory Sean Ogden, 30, of Brownwood

By rwturner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKory Sean Ogden, 30, of Brownwood, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. A Memorial will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 26, 2021 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Kory was born November 28, 1990 in Brownwood to Sean Ogden and Dania Ann Bennett. Kory attended Brownwood high school and married Hope Michelle Russell, whom he had been friends with since they were little kids. Kory was a loving husband, father and amazing friend to everyone. He was loyal and would have done anything for the people he loved. Kory was fearless and he loved riding his motorcycle. Kory was an artist and loved to express his artistic ability by doing tattoos for friends and family. He used his artistic gift with woodwork and building things. Kory had long hair and tattoos. He loved his hair and beard and would boast to everyone that he had the better hair and beard. Kory had a heart of Gold, he loved spending time with his family. He would plan a Bar-B-Que, but always con his dad, Sean, into doing the cooking while he got to hang out and visit with his brothers, whom he loved very much. In his off time, you could usually find Kory playing video games with his son or napping and snuggling with his daughter. Jaeden said he is the best daddy in the world and Kaetlyn loved to help Kory do tattoos.

