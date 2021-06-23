Stewart Promotions bringing 'Flea on 53' to La Grange this weekend
The following is a press release from Stewart Promotions. Stewart Promotions, the promoter of the Kentucky Flea Market at the Expo Center in Louisville for more than 45 years, is bringing a new Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market to City Place in the heart of Downtown LaGrange, KY. The event will take place Friday June 25th and Saturday June 26th and will feature over 200 quality vendor booths, with one pavilion exclusively vintage merchandise. The Flea on 53 will be open Friday 2-7pm and Saturday 9am-4pm/www.oldhamera.com