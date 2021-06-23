Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Grange, KY

Stewart Promotions bringing 'Flea on 53' to La Grange this weekend

Oldham Era
 7 days ago

The following is a press release from Stewart Promotions. Stewart Promotions, the promoter of the Kentucky Flea Market at the Expo Center in Louisville for more than 45 years, is bringing a new Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market to City Place in the heart of Downtown LaGrange, KY. The event will take place Friday June 25th and Saturday June 26th and will feature over 200 quality vendor booths, with one pavilion exclusively vintage merchandise. The Flea on 53 will be open Friday 2-7pm and Saturday 9am-4pm/

www.oldhamera.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
La Grange, KY
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promoter#Food Trucks#Stewart Promotions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump's company, CFO plead not guilty to tax fraud

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's namesake company and longtime financial chief pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges in a sweeping indictment from a probe by Manhattan's district attorney into the former U.S. president and his business practices. The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...
CelebritiesNBC News

Meghan McCain announces she's leaving 'The View'

Meghan McCain announced on Thursday's episode of "The View" that she is leaving the long-running ABC daytime talk show. "I am just going to rip the Band-Aid off. I'm here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and the viewers at home that this is going to be my last season," she said, kicking off the episode with the news of her departure. "Covid has changed the world for all of us, and it changed the way, at least for me, the way that I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."