Texas State

Gabby Barrett and Lady A Are Coming To Billy Bob’s Texas

By Rudy Fernandez
Posted by 
Lone Star 1280
Lone Star 1280
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gabby Barrett and Lady A are on their way to Texas to play at the infamous Billy Bob's Honky Tonk in Fort Worth Texas. If you'd like to attend, buy your tickets early and stay tuned as we'll be giving away some show tickets. First off, Gabby Barrett will be...

lonestar1280.com
Lone Star 1280

Lone Star 1280

Abilene, TX
ABOUT

Lonestar 1280 plays the best music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Texas and Red Dirt country, 24/7. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar1280.com/
