Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat blocks a shot by Terance Mann #14 of the LA Clippers (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) The Miami Heat are done playing basketball as apart of the NBA’s regular season, but that doesn’t mean that all of their guys are done playing basketball. With Olympics SZN right around the corner, it’s, once again, time for Team USA to field a team full of great players, NBA All-Stars, and simply put, the best athletes on the face of this green earth.