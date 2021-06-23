Security Industry Association Announces Agenda & Speaker Lineup for 2021 AcceleRISE: The Challenge Virtual Conference
SILVER SPRING, Md. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced the 2021 agenda and speaker lineup for AcceleRISE: The Challenge, an essential experience hosted by SIA’s RISE community for young professionals in the security industry. The 2021 AcceleRISE event – taking place virtually Aug. 23-25 – will challenge tomorrow’s security leaders to test their limits, escape their comfort zones and grow their industry expertise.www.registercitizen.com