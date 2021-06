There’s been a slight adjustment to both this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 29 card as well as next week’s UFC Vegas 30 event. A welterweight bout between Tim Means and Danny Roberts is no longer happening at UFC Vegas 29. Roberts was pulled from the event due to COVID-19 protocols, but the good news for Means is he does have a new opponent and will only have to wait a week. Officials confirmed on Tuesday that Means will replace the injured Sergey Khandozhko and face Nicolas Dalby on June 25th.