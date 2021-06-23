Cancel
10 Things You Didn't Know about Adan Canto

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdan Canto has been acting professionally for over a decade. In that time, he’s managed to build a solid resume that includes roles in shows such as The Following, Designated Survivor, and Blood & Oil. During his career, he has always shown that he is capable of playing a wide variety of characters. This flexibility has earned him the respect of fans and people in the industry. Although 2021 has been a relatively quiet year for Adan in terms of on-on screen appearances, he has two upcoming projects that have already started to generate a buzz. Most notably, he will be in the TV series The Cleaning Lady which is set to premiere in the fall of 2021. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Adan Canto.

