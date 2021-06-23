"It's a gift to the community': Heights of the Era brings music of Bix Beiderbecke's time to Quad-City Times Bix 7

Felix Cartal is no novice to the industry. He’s currently just released his fourth album, Expensive Sounds For Nice People and like much of his musical peers, psyched for the touring days to resume after a dreaded pause. Cartal’s journey has become centered on a more uplifting phase of his life, finding the optimism in every moment and silver lining to every circumstance. This sweetly toned perspective coupled with Cartal’s signature emotive electro-pop sound, makes for a complete and thoroughly explored collection of rose-colored, upbeat tracks. At this point in his life, Felix Cartal is clear on the trajectory of his career and understands the power in letting himself play and setting himself free. SPIN caught up with the Canadian producer as he dives into his the making of Expensive Sounds For Nice People, creative transformation, upcoming live shows and more. Be sure to stream his new album here.