"It's a gift to the community': Heights of the Era brings music of Bix Beiderbecke's time to Quad-City Times Bix 7
Picture it: A giant stage backed up against trees on the north side of Lindsay Park, elevating acts that pour out music styles from a century gone by. The grounds filled with spectators, listening to music, playing games, popping in and out of the Village of East Davenport. A museum erected opposite the stage to encourage people to learn about Bix Beiderbecke, the park, the village, and those who helped put this event on.qconline.com