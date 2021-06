Another day, another cascade of high temperature records broken across the Pacific Northwest as a heat wave unlike any in recent memory continued into a third day. In Washington, Oregon, and British Columbia, all-time records were broken in many places for the third consecutive day: In Portland, highs topped out at 116°F on Monday afternoon, obliterating Sunday's record of 112°, which itself was a jump from the historic high of 107° set in August 1981.