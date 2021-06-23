CrowdView with BOP Technology from The Video Call Center Delivers Extensive Creative Control over Remote Participants and Virtual Audiences for Live TV and Events

Last year, Hunan TV launched the first International Biu Project by sponsoring MIPFormats’ International Pitch competition, with a support package of a cultural exchange visit to China and a possible co-development deal. In return, it received 60 original format ideas from 23 countries and regions. “There were some really interesting ideas with fresh perspectives, although further development would be needed to make it stand out and eventually put on-air in the Chinese market,” says Lester Hu, the head of formats and international business in the R&D Center at Hunan TV. “The original plan was to invite all five finalists to come to China, to meet with our team and have a better understanding of our culture and the market. It’s a pity that we couldn’t follow through due to the global pandemic. In all likelihood, we will stage new rounds of the International Biu Project when the time is ripe.”