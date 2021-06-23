USOPM celebrates U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Day announcing grand opening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum celebrated Olympic and Paralympic Day by bringing in athletes to host a youth sports demonstration at the Museum Plaza.

This event also helped kick off the USOPM grand opening, which would be followed by a series of weekly activities and events at the Museum running from July through September 6, which is Labor Day.

Team USA athletes in attendance to kick things off include bronze medalist Dartanyon Crockett (Para judo, 2012, 2016), Tricia Downing (Para Shooting, 2016), Silver Medalist Michelle Dusserre Farrell (Gymnastics, 1984) and triathlete Hunter Kemper (triathlon, 2000, 2004 2008, 2012). They led the youth in attendance on the first activity of the series, wheelchair basketball.

The Colorado Grand Opening looks to feature two-three events per week at the Museum. Those activities include meet-and-greets to sport demos. Most events will be open to the public, for more information you can head to their website: https://usopm.org/ .

The USOPM Tokyo Games Fan Fest will be held at the Museum Plaza on S. Sierra Madre St. and Vermijo St.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic games begin July 23, 2021.

