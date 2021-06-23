Cancel
Combat Sports

Jake Paul: ‘I think I could be fighting against Canelo Alvarez’ for a world title

By Shakiel Mahjouri
MMAmania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul has his sights set as far as the eye can see, and that means an eventual fight with unified super middleweight boxing world champion Canelo Alvarez. Paul (3-0, boxing) is scheduled to meet former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (19-7-1, MMA) in a Showtime boxing match on Sat., Aug. 28. In a new interview, the YouTuber-turned-boxer touched on what motivates him to box and how an eventual fight against Alvarez is definitely possible.

Tyron Woodley
Jake Paul
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul believes once he hits Tyron Woodley he won’t want to fight: “I’m too powerful”

Jake Paul believes he will make Tyron Woodley quit in their boxing match on August 28. Paul, the brash YouTuber turned boxer, is 3-0 as a pro and coming off a first-round KO win over Ben Askren. After the fight, Tyron Woodley, who was in Askren’s corner began to call him out. The fight ended up getting made and for Paul, he believes he will make quick work of the former UFC welterweight champion.
bjpenndotcom

Dana White slams Tyron Woodley ahead of boxing match Jake Paul: “He hasn’t won a fight in 3 years in something that he’s actually supposed to be good at”

UFC president Dana White slammed Tyron Woodley ahead of the Jake Paul boxing match, saying that he hasn’t won an MMA fight in three years. Woodley recently concluded his UFC contract following four straight losses to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman. Not long after this contract expired, Woodley agreed to terms with Paul for a boxing match later this summer. The two will now meet on August 28 in a highly-anticipated boxing match between the YouTuber Paul and the former UFC welterweight champion Woodley. But while the fight seems destined to be a pay-per-view blockbuster, it doesn’t appear as though White is a fan of it.
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends Father’s Day wishes to his five “sons”, including Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Kamaru Usman

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul sent Father’s Day wishes to his five “sons”, including Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, and Kamaru Usman. Sunday was Father’s Day and Paul took to his social media to wish several UFC fighters all the best, only he trolled them hard. The YouTuber sensation Paul posted a collage of photos that included Usman getting choked out by Jose Caceres (with Paul photoshopped into the picture), McGregor sleeping after Dustin Poirier knocked him out at UFC 257, Daniel Cormier crying after Jon Jones knocked him out, Ben Askren just before Paul dropped him, and then Tyron Woodly, who Paul will be fighting next. Check it out below.
bjpenndotcom

Tyron Woodley roasts Jake Paul over failed Father’s Day joke: “You wouldn’t know nothing about getting strapped up. Only strap ons”

Tyron Woodley roasted Jake Paul over his failed Father’s Day joke: “You wouldn’t know nothing about getting strapped up. Only strap ons.”. Paul recently posted a collage of photos of a number of his rivals — including his last opponent Ben Askren and his next opponent in Woodley — mostly in vulnerable situations. In Woodley’s photo, he looks emotional, and Paul was clearly trying to get in his head with the image. But it didn’t work, as Woodley said that he wasn’t emotional in the photo because he lost a fight, but rather that he was getting rewarded with his black belt. As far as Woodley is concerned, having a black belt is something that Paul knows nothing about. Check out what “The Chosen One” wrote in his response to Paul’s Father’s Day joke.
Dana White ‘Crazy Bet’ On Tyron Woodley Leaks

Tyron Woodley was recently spoken to about his upcoming fight against Jake Paul. During the interview, Woodley noted a couple of shocking admissions that were very lucky to catch on camera. One of them seems to involve Dana White. Nate Diaz UFC ‘Suspension’ Leaks. Via FightHype.com as transcribed by Wrestling-Edge.com,...
Jake Paul Reveals ‘Embarrassing’ Nate Diaz News

Jake Paul recently told ‘Below the Belt’ that he negotiated with Nate Diaz for a boxing match, but that the fight would be too easy. In the interview taped prior to UFC 263, he correctly predicted Diaz would lose, and that he is ‘washed up.’ Wrestling-Edge transcribed his comments. “We...
bjpenndotcom

Colby Covington says Tyron Woodley will throw the Jake Paul fight: “I think he’s just going to go out there and take a dive”

Colby Covington says rival Tyron Woodley will throw the Jake Paul fight, suggesting that “he’s just going to go out there and take a dive.”. It was officially announced this week that Woodley and Paul will meet on August 28 in a boxing match on Showtime PPV. It’s Woodley’s first fight since he was let go by the UFC following a four-fight losing skid, while for Paul this will be his fourth professional boxing match and his first since knocking out Woodley’s friend Ben Askren in April for Triller.
(VIDEO) Jake Paul Crosses The Line With Canelo Trash Talk!

Controversial YouTube star Jake Paul is convinced he will be contending for boxing’s world title belts against Canelo Alvarez within five years. The influencer-turned-boxer has so far enjoyed an unbeaten professional record and he is currently preparing to face former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in August. Paul, 24, last beat...
Conor McGregor Calls Out ‘Scripted’ UFC Fighter

Conor McGregor has called out Kamaru Usman for ripping off his fight interview, appearing to stick to a script with previously used Conor lines, in a new video, which you can view below. A potential future McGregor opponent is Jake Paul, but he’ll have to wait. Jake Paul vs Tyron...