Jake Paul: ‘I think I could be fighting against Canelo Alvarez’ for a world title

Tyron Woodley roasted Jake Paul over his failed Father’s Day joke: “You wouldn’t know nothing about getting strapped up. Only strap ons.”. Paul recently posted a collage of photos of a number of his rivals — including his last opponent Ben Askren and his next opponent in Woodley — mostly in vulnerable situations. In Woodley’s photo, he looks emotional, and Paul was clearly trying to get in his head with the image. But it didn’t work, as Woodley said that he wasn’t emotional in the photo because he lost a fight, but rather that he was getting rewarded with his black belt. As far as Woodley is concerned, having a black belt is something that Paul knows nothing about. Check out what “The Chosen One” wrote in his response to Paul’s Father’s Day joke.