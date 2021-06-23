Jake Paul: ‘I think I could be fighting against Canelo Alvarez’ for a world title
Jake Paul has his sights set as far as the eye can see, and that means an eventual fight with unified super middleweight boxing world champion Canelo Alvarez. Paul (3-0, boxing) is scheduled to meet former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (19-7-1, MMA) in a Showtime boxing match on Sat., Aug. 28. In a new interview, the YouTuber-turned-boxer touched on what motivates him to box and how an eventual fight against Alvarez is definitely possible.www.mmamania.com