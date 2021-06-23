Commission hires Aging Program Director

The Fayette County Commission voted to hire Tammy Denise Tidwell as the new Fayette County Aging Program coordinator during its June 14 meeting. All commissioners were present for the meeting. Commissioner John Underwood said that after the applicants for the Aging Program position were screened and candidates were interviewed for the position, Tidwell was the person that the committee recommended to hire. He made a motion to hire Tidwell, and the motion was seconded by Commissioner Joe Acker. The motion to hire Tidwell was approved by a unanimous vote.