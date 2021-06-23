15 Modern Sectionals That Score High on Style, Comfort, and Durability

W Design's Brittany Green gives us a look inside this stunning Hunting Valley home. Dark hardwood lines the floors in the hallway leading to the stairs like rich chocolate in this Hunting Valley home. Imported from Naples, Florida, the floor is one of the many minimalistic, yet striking elements throughout this house, designed and styled by W Design’s project manager Brittany Green. Lighter rustic wood paneling borders the ceiling, emitting a traditional, homey feel, while the white walls and symmetrical lines of the light fixture adds a modern edge. A large abstract dotted painting hangs above the rustic pine console, creating an unexpected pop of light in contrast to the dark-stained floor. “I don’t think in the traditional style of home you would’ve necessarily expected to see that fun, just kind of whimsical piece of art,” says Green.