15 Modern Sectionals That Score High on Style, Comfort, and Durability

We were needing a set for our covered patio and didn't want to make the leap to purchase a set until we knew which configuration would feel right for the space. We decided to start with this set and we are so happy with it. We get so many compliments and requests for the plans. We modified the plans to fit Ikea cushions. We also added rubber footpads to the bottom of the legs to keep it better waterproofed. I built the couch first and then stained it . .. so for the loveseat I stained the big pieces before assembling. I'm not sure one approach was any better than the other. It was an easy build and super quick--the bulk of the time was spent on staining and waiting for stain to dry. We highly recommend this plan. The only thing we may change is to go back and add a cross piece in the arms so that the throw cushions don't fall through. Overall, a great value and super comfortable.