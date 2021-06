Although CBD has been around for a long time, it has only recently started to see an increase in popularity. As a result, more and more people are willing to give cannabinoids as a whole a try. And while CBD remains a fan favorite, a newcomer called delta-8-THC is making a name for itself. In fact, almost every cannabis store is offering delta-8-THC oils, tinctures, and other similar products. But is this cannabinoid really worth your time? And if that’s the case, what are the best delta-8-THC tinctures, and what should you know when shopping for delta-8?