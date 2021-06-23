The Hurricane Reveals Who Helped Nikki Cross Pitch Super Hero Gimmick To WWE
WWE Producer “The Hurricane” Shane Helms took to Twitter this week and endorsed the new super hero gimmick that Nikki Cross debuted on this week’s RAW. As noted, Cross debuted the new look and reunited with Alexa Bliss on this week’s RAW to defeat Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a Money In the Bank qualifier. Cross talked about how she had a spark in her heart, and was representing for people and their shortcomings with the new look. Her husband, Killian Dain, later revealed that Cross came up with the gimmick on her own.www.wrestlinginc.com