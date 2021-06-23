The Hurricane Reveals Who Helped Nikki Cross Pitch Super Hero Gimmick To WWE

As reported before, Nikki Cross debuted her new super hero look last night on WWE RAW before reuniting with Alexa Bliss to defeat Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a Money In the Bank qualifier. She cut a pre-match promo about feeling a spark inside her as of late, following her recent wins over Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, and how she thought of a way to display the spark in her heart, and to represent for everyone and their shortcomings. She went on to say that her new look embodies everything we all have inside of us – spirit.