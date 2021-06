In partnership with Chicago native and award-winning writer, creator and actor Lena Waithe and her company Hillman Grad Productions, “Indeed: Rising Voices” was created to uncover, invest in and share stories created by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) filmmakers across the U.S. around the meaning of work and the idea that jobs have the power to change us all. Indeed, the world’s number one job site, Ventureland and PRETTYBIRD filmmakers and program mentors Calmatic, Paul Hunter and Melina Matsoukas selected the 10 winning screenplays.