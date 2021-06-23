This Beach House in Australia Is Nothing Like Its Neighbors—or Any Beach House You’ve Seen

Just this morning, Wayfair alerted us that there's a new brand joining its massive home canon: Sand & Stable. Although we're no stranger to the e-tailer's eclectic roster of exclusive brands (ahem, Kelly Clarkson) that often resemble well-curated collections instead of never-before-seen products, its latest debut is still strongly appealing to our summer-home sensibilities. Described by Wayfair as "seaside meets farmhouse," the new cluster contains furniture and decor pieces we'd imagine finding in our wealthy aunt's cottage on a cliff by the ocean (maybe in the Hamptons, maybe in a small town on the coast of England); aka it's rustic yet upscale with lots of vaguely reclaimed-looking woods, relaxed earth tones, gleaming accents, jute poufs, cane chairs, woven baskets, and slipcover cloud couches. Only these cottagecore-by-the-ocean gems are priced starting as low as $20, with a handful of weightier investment buys on the more expensive side but still within reason. Below, peep our Sand & Stable favorites that we imagine wield the design power to bring the peaceful energy of the ocean (or a horse farm) into your space.