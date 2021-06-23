Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

This Beach House in Australia Is Nothing Like Its Neighbors—or Any Beach House You’ve Seen

dwell.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough it’d be hard to tell from the street, the compound of concrete blocks forms a surprisingly breezy family retreat. Albert Mo was thrilled to get a call about designing a beach house. "All I could picture in my head on the phone was this amazing clifftop location with ocean views," says the architect and cofounder of Australian firm Architects EAT. "Then, I Googled the address in Flinders, and reality hit," he says. "The site was inland on a corner block, and bounded by a path locals use to get to the beach."

www.dwell.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Holidays#This Beach House#Any Beach House#Australian#Bellows House#Circular Beach House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Australia
Related
Lifestyleplanetminecraft.com

Origin Of Sunshine Beach House

Welcome to The Origin Of Sunshine Beach Home, your new favorite place to vacation! Complete with one bedroom (it's big), one bath, a sunroom, living room, multiple docks, enchanting room, blacksmithing room, a surf shop, and much much more!. We hope you enjoy your stay, and remember, have fun!
Home & Gardenhomeworlddesign.com

Castle Rock House: Beach Houses with a Fabulous Openness

Castle Rock house is designed by Herbst Architects and won the NZIA – Auckland Architecture Award 2015. The house is located on the coast of New Zealand, near Auckland. The architect’s description: 2015 NZIA Jury Citation: “Yet another in a series of exemplary beach houses by this practice, this project has a directness and simplicity that engages its occupants with both the essential and the existential nature of the beach house. Beautifully considered and expertly crafted, this is a demanding house – showers are not fully weather-sealed, surfaces are intended to suffer the natural consequences of ageing, and materials are blunt and uncompromising: the architects know that meeting some challenges is a wholly beneficial exercise. Yet within this almost rustic language is a captivating level of delight – the warm breezes passing through the spaces, the sand on the floor: all the qualities which distinguish a holiday house from a suburban home create a distinctive sense of place. The house commands its site without either pretence or posturing and invites occupation in all seasons.”
Interior DesignRefinery29

Wayfair’s New Home Brand Has Cottagecore-Meets-Beach-House Energy

Just this morning, Wayfair alerted us that there's a new brand joining its massive home canon: Sand & Stable. Although we're no stranger to the e-tailer's eclectic roster of exclusive brands (ahem, Kelly Clarkson) that often resemble well-curated collections instead of never-before-seen products, its latest debut is still strongly appealing to our summer-home sensibilities. Described by Wayfair as "seaside meets farmhouse," the new cluster contains furniture and decor pieces we'd imagine finding in our wealthy aunt's cottage on a cliff by the ocean (maybe in the Hamptons, maybe in a small town on the coast of England); aka it's rustic yet upscale with lots of vaguely reclaimed-looking woods, relaxed earth tones, gleaming accents, jute poufs, cane chairs, woven baskets, and slipcover cloud couches. Only these cottagecore-by-the-ocean gems are priced starting as low as $20, with a handful of weightier investment buys on the more expensive side but still within reason. Below, peep our Sand & Stable favorites that we imagine wield the design power to bring the peaceful energy of the ocean (or a horse farm) into your space.
Interior Designhabitusliving.com

Contrasting Themes Glue Balnarring Beach House

To couple our Habitus #51 cover story regarding Balnarring Beach House’s outdoor shower, we take you through the whole house, that juxtaposes feminine and masculine nuances amongst a spacious family home. Jeff Umansky is lost. The architect is with his young family, circa 2019, on a drive along Victoria’s coastline....
Home & Gardenmy100yearoldhome.com

Beach House Renovations

We are spending this weekend at our beach house in Ventura. It’s likely one of our last weekends for a while up here because we are starting the renovations soon. We bought this home almost eight years ago. I found the house and I remember Dave telling me, “Honey, I never knew we needed a beach house”.
Interior Designmumsnet.com

Houses that you like!

This is sort of a thread about a thread as I've been reading the 'naff things in a home' thread and noticed a lot of things I quite like (family photos on display/bookshelves) other people don't like. I love looking in other peoples homes and I love seeing how differently...
Berlin, NYPosted by
Domino

One Room in This Berlin Apartment Houses an Office, Living Space, and Dining Area

As any seasoned urbanite will tell you, apartment hunting is all about location, location, location. So much so, you’ll sacrifice square footage for the right spot, like interior design–slash–fashion consultant Tim Labenda and his partner, psychologist Hannes Krause, did in 2019. Despite the fact that their circa-1930s, one-bedroom apartment in Berlin’s Neukölln neighborhood is only 900 square feet, they snatched it up. Why? Vintage shops, indie cafés, dive bars, and an intermix of vastly different cultures. “It’s the most energetic and artistic area of the city,” says Labenda affectionately.
Interior Designgirltalkhq.com

Moving Into A New Place? Transform Any Living Space Into A Proper Home

By all accounts, 2021 seems to be a year for change and rejuvenation. In a survey of 1300 professionals, over 29 percent are going to move house this year, City Monitor finds. But as anyone who has ever moved before will know, settling into a new living space can be quite the challenge. There’s a million new kinks and small inconveniences to get accustomed to, layouts and environments to familiarize yourself with, and a good chunk of your life to rebuild. Finding a new place is difficult enough. Settling into a new space once you find it should be as simple as possible.
Food & DrinksHawaii Magazine

Farmhouse Meets Coastal in this Remodeled Kitchen

It’s not every day a leak from an upstairs bathroom results in a dream kitchen. That’s what happened to Kanoe Gibson, co-host of “HI Now.”. “We had no intentions of renovating our kitchen unless we won the lottery,” she says, laughing. “But we had a flood in our kitchen, so we were forced to do it.”
Palm Beach, FLlivingetc.com

Step inside this bold Palm Beach house that's full of fun, wit and luxury

Surrounded by palm trees, bougainvillea and ocean views, this early 1900s Spanish colonial-style house in Palm Beach, owned by fashion designer and entrepreneur Liz Lange, boasts the most idyllic setting. ‘Palm Beach has always felt like a fantasy island to me – somewhere far away like Capri, almost too good to be true,' she says. 'My shoulders drop as soon as we touch down - it sounds like a cliché, but it’s true here.'
Real Estateamlu.com

Pink Buys Updated Malibu Beach House for Above-Ask $13.7M

Singer and songwriter Pink picked up a Malibu beach house this spring. The performer sank $13.7 million into the leisure lifestyle residence, which was a bit higher than the ask set when the home appeared on the open market in April of this year. The property had been priced at $13.5 million prior to the recent closing.
Posted by
Apartment Therapy

This Norway Home Has 1,000+ Books, 100+ Plants, and 1 Very Cool Lofted Bedroom

I’ve been lucky enough to live in some great houses and apartments but had a long-time dream of living in a loft or factory apartment. A space with that indescribable wow-factor, preferably with an industrial vibe, plus more room for art, books, and everything else that I love and collect. Having made my stir-crazy-from-WFH-in-my-kitchen-during-a-pandemic mind up to go for it I literally listed, showed, sold, viewed, purchased, and moved in within 12 weeks in the summer of 2020.
Real EstatePosted by
Domino

You Could Save a Cool $3M By Buying a Beach House Here Instead of Malibu

When you think of buying a house that overlooks a glistening body of water, there’s no better place than Southern California—right? Not necessarily. New research from Filter King shows that when it comes to value, the Pacific Ocean isn’t all it’s cracked up to be: In fact, a beach-front property in Galveston, Texas, could save you a cool $3M when compared to Malibu, California.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The Home Refresh Style Guide: 14 ‘Classic Cool’ Items That Will Stay In Style Literally Forever

Trends may come and go, but the good ones transcend their fad status and become part of our permanent design vocabulary. Think about the impact of mid-century modern’s simple lines or the subtle flourishes of Art Deco. Both marked their eras then became timeless. These little details roll up over time into a style we can broadly name “classic.” The biggest appeal of a classic style is that it never goes out of fashion. When it’s the core idea of a room, everything just looks and feels right.
Interior DesignBoston Globe

Rhode Island newcomers embrace a little imperfection in their beach house design

Anne Chessin’s clients asked her to make their new house look old. “They wanted it to feel like it had always been there,” the designer says of the shingled new construction located half a block from the beach in Weekapaug, Rhode Island. The couple, who live in Westchester, New York, with their four kids, fell in love with the community’s family-friendly vibe after renting there for a few summers. Chessin’s charge was to create no-fuss interiors that felt in sync with the surroundings.
Real Estatebeachpretty.com

Today's 5 Beautiful Beach Houses for Sale

I have always loved to take tours of beautiful homes for sale…wouldn’t be fun to have one house on the coast, one on a lake, one in the mountains and a loft in Soho? A girl can dream, so browse away and dream with me…. xoxo,. Beach Pretty. live beach...
Home & Gardenmidcenturyhome.com

This Contemporary House Celebrates the Brazilian Beach Lifestyle

Set in a corner lot in the suburbs of Manhattan Beach, this modern home by ras-a studio is ideally located near all that is essential for a vibrant family life – a school, a church and a park. The clients, who came from Brazil, wanted to bring a piece of their life there into their new home.
Travelmensjournal.com

Where to Score the Most Affordable Airbnb Beach House Rentals This Summer

If you’re itching for a getaway, it’s hard to beat renting a beach house. Lucky for you, new research from Airbnb shows exactly where you should go (and where you should avoid). A nationwide survey has revealed the beach towns with the most affordable Airbnb rentals and the spots where renting is most expensive.
Home & Gardenbeninatipools.com

How To Make A Hot Tub Surround

While a hot tub can be especially enjoyable when you’re soaking in the warm, bubbling waters, it may not create the same sense of joy when you’re on the outside looking at an unadorned, square box standing in the middle of your yard. To make your hot tub fit into the overall atmosphere of your property, it’s necessary to put in at least a little bit of design effort. To help make your hot tub a beautiful addition to your backyard, you need to learn how to make a hot tub surround. In this piece, we list some of the more popular ideas when it comes to making a stylish, yet functional hot tub surround.