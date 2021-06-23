This Beach House in Australia Is Nothing Like Its Neighbors—or Any Beach House You’ve Seen
Though it’d be hard to tell from the street, the compound of concrete blocks forms a surprisingly breezy family retreat. Albert Mo was thrilled to get a call about designing a beach house. "All I could picture in my head on the phone was this amazing clifftop location with ocean views," says the architect and cofounder of Australian firm Architects EAT. "Then, I Googled the address in Flinders, and reality hit," he says. "The site was inland on a corner block, and bounded by a path locals use to get to the beach."www.dwell.com