WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 16: Barbed wire, is seen atop security fencing, with the dome of the U.S. Capitol Building on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots and security breach at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation's capital and across all 50 states. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)