Santa Barbara County, CA

How Many Santa Barbara Jail Inmates Picked Up by ICE?

By Nick Welsh
Santa Barbara Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past year, federal agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — better known as ICE — picked up 12 inmates from Santa Barbara County Jail for purposes of deportation. That’s out of a total of 132 inmates deemed by custody officers in the County Jail of having committed crimes serious enough to meet the threshold established by the State Legislature to justify pickups. In 2019, the number of ICE pickups was 38 out of 448 requests. The year before that, it was 98 pickups out of 414 requests.

www.independent.com
