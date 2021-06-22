Cancel
Mental Health

What Are the 4 Stages of Piaget's Cognitive Development?

By Rohini Radhakrishnan, ENT, Head and Neck Surgeon, Pallavi Suyog Uttekar, MD
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJean Piaget's theory of cognitive development suggests that as children grow, they move through four different stages of mental development. The theory focuses not only on understanding how children acquire knowledge but also on the nature of the child’s intelligence. Piaget studied his children from infancy to adolescence. Based on...

Mental Health
Health
Mental Healthstanford.edu

Embodied Cognition

[Editor's Note: The following new entry by Lawrence Shapiro and Shannon Spaulding replaces the former entry on this topic by the previous author.]. Embodied Cognition is a wide-ranging research program drawing from and inspiring work in psychology, neuroscience, ethology, philosophy, linguistics, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Whereas traditional cognitive science also encompasses these disciplines, it finds common purpose in a conception of mind wedded to computationalism: mental processes are computational processes; the brain, qua computer, is the seat of cognition. In contrast, embodied cognition variously rejects or reformulates the computational commitments of cognitive science, emphasizing the significance of an agent’s physical body in cognitive abilities. Unifying investigators of embodied cognition is the idea that the body or the body’s interactions with the environment constitute or contribute to cognition in ways that require a new framework for its investigation. Mental processes are not, or not only, computational processes. The brain is not a computer, or not the seat of cognition.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
NutritionNeuroscience News

Study Associates Organic Food Intake in Childhood With Better Cognitive Development

Summary: Children whose diet included more organic foods scored better on tests of fluid intelligence and working memory, a new study reveals. A study analysing the association between a wide variety of prenatal and childhood exposures and neuropsychological development in school-age children has found that organic food intake is associated with better scores on tests of fluid intelligence (ability to solve novel reasoning problems) and working memory (ability of the brain to retain new information while it is needed in the short term).
Mental HealthEurekAlert

How experiencing diverse emotions impacts students

Experiencing a variety of positive emotions--or emodiversity--may benefit high school students, according to a study published in the British Journal of Educational Psychology. Positive emodiversity was associated with greater engagement (which has cognitive, behavioral, and emotional components) and academic achievement. The diversity of negative emotions, such as experiencing anxiety and...
Sciencepnas.org

New culturing techniques track crucial stage of embryo development

The second week of gestation is crucial for human development, as the growing embryo needs to implant in the mother’s womb to survive. Many early pregnancies fail at this point, but it has been difficult to determine exactly why. Lacking the proper tools, researchers haven’t been able to follow this stage of development in the lab.
Mental Healthhumblemusings.com

Alternatives to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is a go-to for many people dealing with various forms of mental illness. This kind of counseling is also effective for individuals dealing with more minor stressors as well. Counseling isn’t just for people dealing with severe illness. That said, some people aren’t a fan of this...
Babson Park, FLwebber.edu

What Jobs Can I Do with a Teaching Degree?

We’ve all been encouraged by the great teachers in our lives to get to where we are today. Teaching is a flexible, valuable degree that puts you on the fast track to a career full of creativity and fun. So, once you’ve trained, what jobs can you do with a teaching degree?
Mental Healtharxiv.org

Joint Embedding of Structural and Functional Brain Networks with Graph Neural Networks for Mental Illness Diagnosis

Multimodal brain networks characterize complex connectivities among different brain regions from both structural and functional aspects and provide a new means for mental disease analysis. Recently, Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have become a de facto model for analyzing graph-structured data. However, how to employ GNNs to extract effective representations from brain networks in multiple modalities remains rarely explored. Moreover, as brain networks provide no initial node features, how to design informative node attributes and leverage edge weights for GNNs to learn is left unsolved. To this end, we develop a novel multiview GNN for multimodal brain networks. In particular, we regard each modality as a view for brain networks and employ contrastive learning for multimodal fusion. Then, we propose a GNN model which takes advantage of the message passing scheme by propagating messages based on degree statistics and brain region connectivities. Extensive experiments on two real-world disease datasets (HIV and Bipolar) demonstrate the effectiveness of our proposed method over state-of-the-art baselines.
PsychologyPosted by
Verywell Mind

How Early Learning Can Impact the Brain Throughout Adulthood

Learning has long been a topic of interest at all levels of society. A recently published study in the Journal of Cognitive Neuroscience found that early cognitive and linguistic stimulation has lasting impacts on brain structure. Especially with the shift to remote school options that had to be navigated during...
Kidsbigsandymountaineer.com

Understanding ADHD

“If you have a kiddo that a teacher says ‘they can’t focus’ or that kind of thing, and you say ‘Yes he can, he plays with his favorite toys or video games for hours. It’s just things he doesn’t like to do that he can’t focus on.‘ That a lot of times is the first clue for me because kids with ADHD can focus if it’s something they are really interested in. It’s the every day things and the non-preferred activities that they have a hard time focusing on,” explains Amy Terry, the special education teacher for FE Miley Elementary when I asked her what sort of thing a parent should look for if they think their child might have Attention Deficit Disorder. During the course of our conversation, she mentioned all sorts of other things to watch for in looking for indications that a child could have ADHD including: poor handwriting, only hearing part of instructions, losing important things, disorganization, fidgeting or squirming constantly, making weird noises like humming or dinosaur sounds in situations where it’s not appropriate, careless mistakes, and poor impulse control.
KidsNews-Medical.net

School-based mindfulness improves sleep quality in children

A new study exploring the benefits of mindfulness in the brain showed that children slept 74 minutes more on average after starting basic mindfulness exercises at school. Children Meditating. Image Credit: wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock.com. Helping children at risk lower stress through mindfulness training. The benefits of practicing mindfulness in various forms, from...
ElectronicsNews-Medical.net

Digital technologies amplify the ability to detect subtle differences in cognitive function tests

During neuropsychological assessments, participants complete tasks designed to study memory and thinking. Based on their performance, the participants receive a score that researchers use to evaluate how well specific domains of their cognition are functioning. Consider, though, two participants who achieve the same score on one of these paper-and-pencil neuropsychological...
Cancernanowerk.com

Researchers develop magnetised nanobeads to detect early-stage cancer

(Nanowerk News) Griffith University researchers have developed a new way to detect cancer biomarkers which could help diagnose early-stage disease. Led by Associate Professor Muhammad Shiddiky from the Queensland Micro and Nanotechnology Centre and Professor Bernd Rehm, Director of the Centre for Cell Factories and Biopolymers at the Griffith Institute for Drug Discovery, the research team designed an inexpensive and sensitive way of detecting ovarian cancer and other diseases using a new class of superparamagnetic nanomaterials (ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces, "Bioengineered Polymer Nanobeads for Isolation and Electrochemical Detection of Cancer Biomarkers").
ReligionNature.com

Treatment of missing data determined conclusions regarding moralizing gods

Arising from H. Whitehouse et al. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-019-1043-4 (2019) All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Rent or Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. from$8.99. All prices are NET prices. References. Whitehouse,...
EconomyThrive Global

The Hidden Component of Business Success and Growth: The Issue of Self-Kindness

As part of a five-year project, I recently did an internet search to find out what the world believes are the key roles and responsibilities of a business leader. The results featured opinions from academic research, professional consultancies, and various thought leadership from industry. In summary and according to these various organisations, the focus of great leadership includes:
EducationGazette

The best time of day to learn | Guest Column

“Hopefully, in the near future, increased awareness of the sleep problems faced by teenagers should motivate schools across the country to synchronize school schedules with students’ circadian clocks. That way, teenagers are in school during their most alert hours to achieve their full academic potential” — Saiprakash B. Venkateshiah, assistant professor of Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Behavioral, Biological Links Studied in Eating Disorders

WEDNESDAY, July 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Body mass index seems to modulate prediction error and food intake control circuitry in the brain in individuals with eating disorders, according to a study published online June 30 in JAMA Psychiatry. Guido K.W. Frank, M.D., from the University of California at San...

