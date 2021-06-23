Probe into alleged bullying by Meghan paid for privately by royal family

The Duchess of Sussex (PA Archive)

The investigation into alleged bullying by the Duchess of Sussex is being paid for privately by the royal family, it has emerged.

Buckingham Palace declined to confirm whether it was the Queen who was footing the bill, but said no taxpayers’ money was being spent on the probe.

It is likely a senior member of the royal family has taken on the costs, but it is unclear when or even if the privately funded inquiry will be published.

Clarence House declined to comment as to whether the Prince of Wales was paying for the investigation.

The Queen with the Sussexes (PA Wire)

As the palace released its Sovereign Grant financial accounts, details of the ongoing investigation were expected to be included in the annual report, but were not.

The palace said earlier this year that any changes in policies or procedures borne out review would appear in the accounts.

But a senior palace source said: “There is no Sovereign Grant money spent on this review. It is being met privately and not out of public money.”

The source declined to confirm if the investigation would be published, saying: “I have nothing further to add whilst this review is in progress.

“I have not seen the results of the review by independent lawyers, and I can’t comment further at this stage.”

The royal household tasked an external legal team to assist its human resources team into looking at allegations made against former Suits star Meghan.

The Times reported in March that the duchess allegedly drove out two personal assistants and “humiliated” staff on several occasions, which she denies.

The palace declined to give further details as to why the decision was made to privately pay for the HR inquiry.

It is believed to be the first time the actions of a member of the royal family have been investigation by the royal household’s HR department.

The Sussexes were not expected to be asked to contribute to the review, but it was previously reported the duchess had written to the palace asking for any documents, emails or texts relating to the allegations against her.

Lawyers for the duchess have denied the bullying allegations.