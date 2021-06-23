Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Key figures in the royal accounts

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLJJ5_0adUgSbu00
The Royal Family (PA Archive)

£85.9 million – The total taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, made up of £51.5 million for the “core” funding and an extra £34.4 million for the reservicing of Buckingham Palace.

£87.5 million – Taxpayer funds spent by the monarchy – a rise of £18.1 million or 26% from £69.4 million in 2019/2020.

£1.29 – Cost per person in the UK of funding the total Sovereign Grant.

77p – Cost per person of the “core” part of the Sovereign Grant for official duties – not including funds for the long-term Buckingham Palace works.

8.5% – Proportion of staff from ethnic minority backgrounds working for the Queen’s Royal Household.

£0 – Amount of taxpayers’ money spent on the probe into alleged bullying by the Duchess of Sussex. It is being paid for privately by the royal family.

£2.4 million – Amount the Sussexes paid back with regard to Frogmore Cottage.

113 – Official engagements carried out by the Queen in the last financial year – 183 less or a decline of 62% compared to the 296 carried out in 2019-2020.

Almost 1,470 – Official engagements by the royals in the UK and overseas.

508 – Full-time equivalent staff paid for from the Sovereign Grant, with the wage bill coming to £24.1 million.

£900,000 – Cost of housekeeping and hospitality for the Royal Household – a fall of £1.7 million or 65%.

£3.2 million – Cost of official royal travel, a fall of £2.1 million – 40% – from £5.3 million the previous year.

£4.452 million – The Prince of Wales’s bill for the Sussexes and the Cambridges’ activities, plus Charles’s other expenditure including his capital expenditure and transfer to reserves – a drop of £1.2 million in the year after Harry and Meghan quit.

£20.4 million – Charles’s annual private income from the Duchy of Cornwall landed estate.

£3.063 million – Charles’s non-official expenditure for himself and his family including salary costs of valets and farm workers and a proportion of costs for chefs and gardeners.

£172,000 – Official costs of Charles’s London office and official residence Clarence House.

£5 million – Charles’s tax bill.

£47,965 – Cost of travel for William and Kate’s royal train tour to Scotland.

£42,486 – Travel costs for the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s official visit to Germany.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#Prince Of Wales#Royal Train#Uk#The Sovereign Grant#Frogmore Cottage#The Royal Household#Royal Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
News Break
Royals
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Diana’s legacy lives on in William and Harry

The legacy of Diana Princess of Wales lives on in her sons through their work championing causes close to her heart, like her support for the homeless, Aids victims and banning landmines. Whether visiting rough sleepers at a hostel, spending time with those dying of Aids or calling on world...
EconomyPosted by
newschain

UK and EU set to sign truce to hold off ‘sausage war’ trade dispute

A deal to hold off a post-Brexit ban on sausages and other chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland is expected to be announced at the eleventh-hour. The UK and the European Union are set to announce an extension to a grace period allowing their movement across the Irish Sea on Wednesday – hours before a ban would come into force.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

How baby Lilibet's birth weight compares to other royal newborns

A new royal baby is always an exciting occasion and we're still overjoyed at the arrival of sweet Lilibet Diana here at HELLO!. The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was born on 4 June at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California weighing 7 lbs 11oz, which compared to some royal babies before her, is a fairly light birthweight.
Celebritiesthewestonforum.com

Duchess Catherine: ‘Smart move’ after Meghan’s attack

Royal family news in GALA tape: Duchess Catherine keeps her cool +++ Prince Phillips also spared Queen Elizabeth with biting humor. There are allegations that one does not like to hear about oneself in public: Duchess Catherine, 39, is said to have made Duchess Meghan, 39, cry in May 2018 during a wedding with Prince Harry, 36. At least that’s what Meghan claimed in an Oprah Winfrey interview in March of 2021. But instead of responding, the accused is keeping a public stand – not just because royal protocol wants it that way. Royal expert Camilla Tomini says: Despite Kate’s potential resentment towards the Sussex couple, she is doing her best to find a way to reconcile the two brothers.
Entertainmentmarketresearchtelecast.com

What Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles wanted to hide and the Crown will tell

The fifth season of The Crown it does not stop being on everyone’s lips. Although filming has not yet begun, nor have many details been leaked of what Peter Morgan will try to capture in these new episodes, according to the historical chronology of the monarchy, this next edition should cover from the 90s to the 2000s, including the scandal with Lady Diana.
Entertainment24newshd.tv

Diana statue event may 'break ice' for princes: royal biographer

The unveiling of a new statue of Diana, princess of Wales, next month could help thaw frosty ties between her sons prince William and Prince Harry, a royal biographer said Friday. The princes are due to attend the July 1 ceremony in the gardens of Kensington Palace, unveiling a statue...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry’s Friends Call Meghan Markle A ‘500% Nightmare’

British royal family news reveals that the headlines keep coming about Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his fight against the royal family which is his family as well. Most if not all of the reason for the spotlight is Harry’s vicious mouth. He has accused the royals of negligence, apathy and everything in between. The rest of his time has been spent engaging in self-absorbed, eye-raising behavior like inviting tv cameras into a private therapy session and threatening legal action against those who displease him by exercising their First Amendment right to free speech.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Meghan Markle is secretly planning a high-profile return to London

The Duchess of Sussex can’t accept that Kate Middleton and Prince William are back in the spotlight. Prince Harry is preparing for another return to London, but this time not for such a tragic occasion. In April, the Duke of Sussex returned home for the funeral of Prince Philip, and in early July, he is waiting for the grand opening of the monument to Princess Diana. Harry’s visit has not yet been confirmed, but insiders close to the royal family say he will not want to miss the event.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince Charles reveals why he was reduced to tears by Prince William

Prince Charles talks about his relationship with his oldest son, Prince William, in a recently unearthed interview clip shared on Twitter at the weekend. In the conversation with interviewer Mervyn King, the Prince of Wales revealed why his oldest son had moved him to tears. The moment was part of...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Meghan Markle’s Friend Claims There Were Actually SEVERAL Palace Discussions About Archie’s Skin Color!

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the world was absolutely shocked at what they learned — especially regarding the detail that the royal family had been racist towards an unborn Archie. We mean, even the longtime host didn’t expect it! But according to a new claim, the couple may have actually downplayed some of the details.
Celebritieshelloniceworld.com

Royal Family news – Prince Harry must DIVORCE Meghan Markle if he ever wants to heal rift with William, expert claims

PRINCE HARRY ‘PREPARED TO ADMIT HIS SHEER TEMPER PLAYED PART IN WILLIAM AND KATE RIFT’. PRINCE Harry is prepared to admit his sheer temper played a part in his rift with William and Kate, a royal historian has claimed. The brothers will reunite on Thursday when they unveil the memorial statue of their late mother together, on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.