Summer has arrived and July is just a day away, which means college football is officially on the horizon. Given that summer is peak travel season, it’s also an ideal time to look at the college football calendar and spotlight the best games each week. These are the games college football fans – those planning road trips or their weekend TV schedule alike – can’t miss this upcoming season. Keep this link handy throughout the year. These are the matchups you’ll want to block out your Saturdays for from September until November.