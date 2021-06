AUGUSTA, Maine — Through more than a year of uncertainty, one voice has been a constant guiding presence for Mainers. He quickly became more than just a man on the other side of our screens, reading off numbers and data. We’ve come to know him. His love for Diet Coke. His dog Quincy. His affinity for our very own Don Carrigan, and the many titles he gave him. And remember that time he Rick Rolled us?