Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary party starts Oct. 1

By The Associated Press
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 7 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is planning an 18-month celebration in honor of its 50th anniversary. All four parks at the Lake Buena Vista, Florida, resort will take part in “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” beginning Oct. 1, Disney announced. On Oct. 1, 1971, the resort opened to guests,...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

