A 38-year-old Helena man has been accused of assaulting his wife. Nicholas Lee Pettit is charged with felony partner or family member assault (third offense). On June 18, law enforcement responded after a woman called to say she had been punched multiple times by her husband. The victim told police that it had been painful when her husband hit her and left lumps on her head. Court documents state that the responding officer was able to confirm lumps the injuries.