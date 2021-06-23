Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison

By ARITZ PARRA, RENATA BRITO and BARRY HATTON, , Associated Press
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MADRID — John McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona, a government official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Hours earlier, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favor of the 75-year-old tycoon's extradition to the...

www.ajc.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antivirus Software#Prison#Extradition#Mcafee Antivirus#Spanish#The Associated Press#Catalan#Ap#National Court#Explorewarren Buffett#Gates Foundation#The Spanish Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
News Break
Technology
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

John McAfee died of suicide, autopsy results confirm

Newly released autopsy results confirm that controversial tech tycoon John McAfee committed suicide inside a Spanish prison cell while awaiting extradition to the US. The preliminary coroner’s report confirms the initial determination by local authorities that the eccentric antivirus software creator hanged himself in the prison, the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais reported on Monday.
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
Public SafetyTimes Daily

Russia targets investigative journalists with raids

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Tuesday morning raided the apartments of several investigative journalists and their family members, a move that comes amid mounting pressure on Russia's independent media outlets. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without...
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Russian Authorities Raid Homes of Putin Watchdog Journalists as Report Drops About Interior Minister’s Money

Russian police raided the homes of two prominent independent investigative journalists Tuesday in what the reporters are calling an act of retribution, a year after their outlet ran a report revealing that President Vladimir Putin likely had a secret daughter out of wedlock. Roman Badanin, the editor of the investigative outlet Proekt, and one of his reporters, Maria Zholobova, had their homes searched after the outlet teased a report about Russia’s interior minister and his financial holdings. Badanin’s deputy, Mikhail Rubin, also had his parents’ home searched, with authorities returning him there for questioning. Authorities claimed the searches into Badanin and Zholobova were tied to a 2017 defamation case regarding a story the two published, though Russian lawyer and human-rights activist Pavel Chikov said on Twitter that the statute of limitations in the case expired in 2019.
MilitaryNewsweek

Who Is Katie Arrington? Pentagon Official Accused of Disclosing Classified Intel

A Pentagon official is being investigated in connection with the suspected unauthorized disclosure of classified information from a military intelligence agency. Bloomberg reported that Katie Arrington, the chief information security officer (CISO) for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition (OUSD A&S), was informed on May 11 that her clearance for access to classified information is being suspended.
EuropeTimes Daily

UN war crimes court convicts 2 Serbs over Bosnia atrocities

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A United Nations court has convicted two former allies of late Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic of aiding and abetting crimes committed by notorious Serb paramilitaries in a Bosnian town in 1992. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
PoliticsAmarillo Globe-Times

Our view: State's executions cannot exclude media witnesses

The recent report that Texas had no media witnesses to an execution in mid-May was characterized as “inexcusable” by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the agency that oversees the state’s prison system. It was indeed a troubling oversight that leaves us wondering how it could have happened in the...
Surfside, FLDerrick

Recently married lawyer and husband missing in collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The remains of 11 people have been found after the collapse of a 12-story beachfront condominium building in Florida, authorities have said. The Associated Press has been reporting brief descriptions of the dead and the missing. Miami-Dade police released the names and ages late Monday of...
Congress & Courtskyoutv.com

Court overturns gay bias verdict against ex-Iowa governor

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad did not illegally discriminate or retaliate against a gay state official — overturning a landmark $1.5 million jury verdict. The court on Wednesday found a lack of evidence to show Branstad, a former...