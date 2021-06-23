West Tisbury Column: June 25

Don’t you just love it when people minimize or deny something because they themselves have not experienced it? I am guilty of this sort of denial when it comes to bacteria at the beach. Upon seeing a sign last week at the Coca-Cola stream, warning of high bacteria levels, I reflected on the many gallons of that tannin-stained water I have probably ingested over my lifetime without a single infection or a rash. The same goes for Seth’s Pond, back before anyone thought about testing the water regularly. We used to call it “cesspool” but that didn’t stop us from gargling mouthfuls of it.