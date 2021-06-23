Cancel
Washington, IA

Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Intent to Nominate Homer Wilkes, Ph.D. to Serve as Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 – “Dr. Homer Wilkes has dedicated his career to public service; he has put his time and talents to work with USDA for more than 41 years. His nomination reflects USDA’s commitment to putting agriculture, forestry and working lands at the center of solutions to increase climate resilience, sequester carbon, protect our air and water. While with the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), Dr. Wilkes played a key role in directing engineering, natural resource, and watershed projects and took a keen interest in forestry and working lands.

