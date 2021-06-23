Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Dr. Brent Michael Starts his Recurring Role as a Medical Expert on KKLA Radio Program "Doc Talk - with Host Rachel Grace"

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Offering his medical expertise, Dr. Brent Michael will be a recurring guest on this popular radio program, starting on Saturday, June 24, 2021, with a discussion focusing on men’s preventive health. KKLA-FM 99.5 has been serving the Southern California radio audience for more than 25 years and is one of America’s most listened to Christian talk stations. Doc Talk is a weekly rotating resource featuring candid doctor discussions that keep in mind what the listeners want to hear and talk about and is hosted by Rachel Grace. The program offers a candid, straightforward conversation with a variety of healthcare providers to get personal and dive into highly requested health, wellness and lifestyle issues. Dr. Brent Michael will be a valued addition to the show, as he is committed to serving the local community and has extensive knowledge in internal medicine, family medicine and helping patients get the urgent care and treatment needed to restore their health.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Michael#Doc#Art#Kkla Radio Program#Prweb#Kkla Fm#Christian#Medicare#The University Of Miami#St John S Hospital#Ucla#The American Red Cross
Related
kenw.org

Southwest Spotlight talks with Michael Chavez about the Summer Food Program

CRISS: This is Southwest Spotlight on the Public Radio Network. And with me now is Michael Chavez. Michael is with the Public Education Department. He is the Director of the Student Success and Wellness Bureau. And Michael, we're going to talk today about summer food for New Mexico kids. Can you tell me what your mission is with this program?
Orlando, FLWilliston Daily Herald

Dancers from Kay Michael Lee Studio attend Universal Studios STARTS program

Kay Michael Lee Studio sent 10 dancers from the Competition Company to the Universal Studios STARS Performance Program in Orlando, Florida from June 13 through June 17. The Competition Company dancers who participated in this rare experience were Brooklyn Crouch, Bethany Dreffs, Caroline Dreffs, Sophia Gilbertson, Jonah Hastings, Avery Powell, Shilee Stubbs, Gracie Veach, Ainslen Tanner, and Lora Wolle.
Times Union

Brown Books Publishing Group Signs Three Books by Bill Martin Jr. and Michael Sampson

Brown Books Publishing Group Signs Three Books by Bill Martin Jr. and Michael Sampson. Brown Books Publishing Group Signs Three Books by Bill Martin Jr. and Michael Sampson. New York Times best-selling author team Michael Sampson and the late Bill Martin Jr. (Chicka Chicka 1, 2, 3, Panda Bear, Panda Bear, What Do You See?) have signed the global rights of their next three books to Tom Reale of Brown Books Publishing Group. Each of these three books will be written in the same cadence that readers have come to know and love for decades from the beloved author team. These books will also be introducing the talent of Argentinian artist Nathalie Beauvois as illustrator. Armadillo Antics will be the first of the three books to publish in April 2022, followed by Ten Little Squirrels in Fall 2022, and Bing! Bang! Chugga! Beep! in Spring 2023. All three will be published under the Brown Books Kids imprint.
Chicago, ILmasterdoctor.net

Israeli study links Pfizer vaccine to deadly blood disease that causes blood clots

Israeli researchers have found that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is linked to a deadly blood disease that causes clots to form around the body. On Monday, June 21, researchers from the Institute of Hematology at Shamir Medical Center in central Israel announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can cause thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura , an autoimmune disease...
coolcleveland.com

Author/Expert Hosts Program on African-American Soul Dancing

Sun 6/27 @ noon-2PM Dancer/choreographer Frank R. Ross is a graduate of Cleveland’s John Adams High and retired physical education teacher whose area of expertise is African-American dance. He created the Grand March, which he calls the National African-American Folk Dance and he’s written a book about it called The Grand March – The Spirit of African-Americans. He’s also the author of Soul Dancing! The Essential African-American Cultural Dance Book.
expertclick.com

Frankie Boyer On Biz Talk Radio Interviews Art Expert Scott M. Haskins

Nationally awarded Radio Radio Talk Show Host Frankie Boyer in Boston Mass for Biz Talk Radio pulled in Scott M. Haskins, Art Expert and Mural Expert for an interview a day or so ago to discuss several interesting art related issues that are in the news. https://www.fineartconservationlab.com/murals/graffiti-art-public-art-street-art-vandalism-sign-of-the-times-valuable-contemporary-art/. Graffiti art, a...
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
SFGate

OB/GYN Specialist Dr. Michael Ahn Named NJ Top Doc For Another Year

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. (PRWEB) June 25, 2021. NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved board certified OB/GYN Specialist, Michael Ahn, DO of Carepoint Health Medical Group. Dr. Ahn is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology. He actively incorporates both homeopathic and osteopathic principles into his OB/GYN practice.
Posted by
American Household News

Oregon writer Jeffrey Michael Tinkham thought there was a good novel in late night talk show hosts. He was right.

A little Q&A with the creator of Teddy Baxter and 'Talk Show.'. It's a long way from Belmont, Massachusetts to Silverton, Oregon. But as author Jeffrey Michael Tinkham explains, it's sort of a long way from Silverton to just about anywhere. That includes Portland, which is technically just "an hour and change" by car. But "a million miles away, really," he says.
LawScrubs Magazine

Grandpa Sues Hospital for $25 Million After Granddaughter Dies of Fake Illness

Lonnie Gautreau has a score to settle. His 7-year-old granddaughter, Olivia Grant, died in 2017 after being treated for an illness she may not have had. Grant’s mother, Kelly Turner, was arrested two years later for murder after police alleged that she lied about her daughter’s illness. Now, Gautreau and...
seasonedgaming.com

Industry Perspectives : Dr. Rachel Kowert of Take This on the Benefits of Gaming

In this Industry Perspectives Chat, Ains sits down with Dr. Rachel Kowert, Research Director for TakeThis.Org. They discuss her background in gaming and psychology, the negative stigmas associated with gaming, toxicity in the community, how sites and outlets can do a better job with their reporting, and even what is the best Final Fantasy.
kdnk.org

Radio Physics: Dr. Grace Telford Discusses Nearby Galaxies

Danie Way, a rising senior at Glenwood Springs High School interviews Dr. Grace Telford, a postdoctoral researcher at Rutgers University studying the histories of star formation and heavy element, or metal, enrichment in nearby galaxies. Dr. Telford earned her Ph.D in astronomy with a focus on data science methods from...
Entertainmentdamemagazine.com

Life on the Line: A Q&A with author and journalist Emma Goldberg

Journalist and author Emma Goldberg explores the intensity, frustration, and anguish of the pandemic through the eyes of six rookie doctors in her new book, ‘Life on the Line: Young Doctors Come of Age in a Pandemic.’. We urgently need your help. DAME reports the stories that need to be...