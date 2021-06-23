Bubblr Receives Independent Impact and Licensing Report That Finds No Prior Art for the Company’s U.S. Patent Covering ‘Internet-Based Search Mechanism’

Leading business management software company joins ecosystem of communications and media software businesses. Lumine Group, a division of Volaris Group focused in the communications and media vertical, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Ubersmith Inc. Previously, Ubersmith was wholly owned by Internap Holding LLC (INAP) a global provider of performance-driven, full-spectrum data center and cloud solutions. Operating as an autonomous business, Ubersmith is a leading subscription business management software company that delivers mission-critical capabilities for billing, device management, support tickets and customer relationship management to cloud, data center, SaaS and other organizations. Ubersmith is Lumine’s 20th acquisition, further establishing Lumine’s position as a “carve out” specialist and leading global acquirer of communications and media software businesses.