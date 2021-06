If you can’t find your phone, don’t panic. Exhaust your good options — maybe you misplaced it or lent it to someone, or buried it under some papers — and then, unfortunately, assume it was stolen. If you read our post on how to theft-proof your smartphone and data and followed the tips, then you’ve safeguarded your information and can restore it on a new phone. But even if you didn’t prepare in advance, you can reduce the damage.