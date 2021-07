July 1 marks an interesting Wyoming anniversary. On July 1, 1919, prohibition began in the Cowboy State, several months before a federal prohibition law went into effect. Wyoming was the last state in the region to ban alcohol. While the temperance movement was popular in most of eastern Wyoming, the newly enacted law was openly flaunted in Natrona County and many areas of western Wyoming. The towns of Kemmerer and Rock Springs became regional hubs for bootleggers and organized crime. Coal miners in Kemmerer produced enough moonshine to supply the entire mountain west region. Before long, the tiny town earned the nickname "Little Chicago".