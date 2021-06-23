Cancel
Thomasville, AL

Lightning rods date to 1749 and Benjamin Franklin

By Editorial
Clarke County Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI would like to start with a special thank you to Andy Etheredge for the following additional information on the Forrest Bottling Company of Thomasville that was discussed in last week’s column. Etheredge writes: “According to the info I have heard over the years it (the bottling company) was located across from the Delmar in the old Ford dealership building in the late 40s. That is what David Phillips told me. His father had that dealership for many years. Mr. Byrd Goodman told me, I believe, that he worked on a route for them selling drinks up this way, Sweet Water. Forrest was an independent bottler in Selma for many years, the 1940s thru the 1960s. They bottled Nesbit as well as their own brand name which I think was a peach flavor”.

