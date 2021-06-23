Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Venus Shows Signs of Geological Activity

By Cristian Antonescu
healththoroughfare.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur neighbouring planet Venus had always been puzzling astronomers through its characteristics. Despite being called “Earth’s twin sister” for having a similar size and being also located in the “Goldilocks Zone” as our planet, Venus has evolved very differently during the 4.5 billion years since its primordial formation. The conditions...

www.healththoroughfare.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet Venus#Earth#Planetary Science#Bohemian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
Country
Poland
News Break
BBC
News Break
Science
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Scienceheraldstandard.com

Humans as a geologic force

Yes it seems to be true but what took Mother Nature millions upon millions of years to accomplish we humans have been able to accomplish in just over 150 years. A recent article in the scientific journal “Annual Review of Earth and Planetary Sciences” discusses the alarming increase in CO2 in the last 150 years caused by human activities that reverses what nature took over 50 million years to accomplish. Scientists who investigate past climates are called Paleoclimatologists. They have collected evidence that CO2 has long been the dominate lever on our Earth’s temperature. The evidence exists in chemicals stored in fossils which show how much CO2 once existed in our atmosphere.
AstronomySmithonian

Dinosaurs May Have Been Declining Before the Asteroid Struck Earth

Non-avian dinosaurs were already in decline some 10 million years before the asteroid impact that ended their reign over the planet 66 million years ago, according to a new study published this week in the journal Nature Communications. “The alternative scenario is that dinosaur diversity was not that high and...
AstronomyEurekAlert

'Pack ice' tectonics reveal Venus' geological secrets

A new analysis of Venus' surface shows evidence of tectonic motion in the form of crustal blocks that have jostled against each other like broken chunks of pack ice. The movement of these blocks could indicate that Venus is still geologically active and give scientists insight into both exoplanet tectonics and the earliest tectonic activity on Earth.
MIT Technology Review

Scientists might have spotted tectonic activity inside Venus

Venus might be hell, but don’t call it a dead planet. Amid surface temperatures of up to 471 °C and surface pressures 100 times greater than those on Earth, new research suggests the planet might still be geologically active. That’s encouraging news to people who think it could once have hosted life (or that it might still be able to).
SciencePhys.org

The 27.5-million-year cycle of geological activity

Geologic activity on Earth appears to follow a 27.5-million-year cycle, giving the planet a 'pulse,' according to a new study published in the journal Geoscience Frontiers. "Many geologists believe that geological events are random over time. But our study provides statistical evidence for a common cycle, suggesting that these geologic events are correlated and not random," said Michael Rampino, a geologist and professor in New York University's Department of Biology, as well as the study's lead author.
AstronomyEurekAlert

Crustal block tectonics offer clues to Venus' geology, study finds

WACO, Texas (June 21, 2021) - A new analysis of Venus' surface shows evidence of tectonic motion in the form of crustal blocks that have jostled against each other like broken chunks of pack ice. Published in the PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences), the study -- which includes contributions by Baylor University planetary physicist Peter James, Ph.D. -- found that the movement of these blocks could indicate that Venus is still geologically active and give scientists insight into both exoplanet tectonics and the earliest tectonic activity on Earth.
wmleader.com

The surface of Venus is cracked and moves like ice floating on the ocean – likely due to tectonic activity

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. Much of the brittle, upper crust of Venus is broken into fragments that jostle and move – and the slow churning of Venus’ mantle beneath the surface might be responsible. My colleagues and I arrived at this finding using decades-old radar data to explore how the surface of Venus interacts with the interior of the planet. We describe it in a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on June 21, 2021.
ScienceScience Daily

The Earth has a pulse -- a 27.5-million-year cycle of geological activity

Geologic activity on Earth appears to follow a 27.5-million-year cycle, giving the planet a "pulse," according to a new study published in the journal Geoscience Frontiers. "Many geologists believe that geological events are random over time. But our study provides statistical evidence for a common cycle, suggesting that these geologic events are correlated and not random," said Michael Rampino, a geologist and professor in New York University's Department of Biology, as well as the study's lead author.
The Weather Channel

Tectonic Movements on Venus Suggest Inferno Planet Could Still be Geologically Alive

Venus—the ‘lost habitable’ world of our solar system—is now considered a dead planet shrouded with a highly toxic environment. But in 2020, Venus hit the headlines after the detection of phosphine—a colourless, flammable gas—on its clouds. Certain anaerobic microbes on Earth produce such gas, and its presence on Venus sparked an intense debate over the possibility of life on the Earth’s sister planet.
AstronomyNature.com

Water activity in Venus’s uninhabitable clouds and other planetary atmospheres

The recent suggestion of phosphine in Venus’s atmosphere has regenerated interest in the idea of life in clouds. However, such analyses usually neglect the role of water activity, which is a measure of the relative availability of water, in habitability. Here we compute the water activity within the clouds of Venus and other Solar System planets from observations of temperature and water-vapour abundance. We find water-activity values of sulfuric acid droplets, which constitute the bulk of Venus’s clouds, of ≤0.004, two orders of magnitude below the 0.585 limit for known extremophiles. Considering other planets, ice formation on Mars imposes a water activity of ≤0.537, slightly below the habitable range, whereas conditions are biologically permissive (>0.585) at Jupiter’s clouds (although other factors such as their composition may play a role in limiting their habitability). By way of comparison, Earth’s troposphere conditions are, in general, biologically permissive, whereas the atmosphere becomes too dry for active life above the middle stratosphere. The approach used in the current study can also be applied to extrasolar planets.
AstronomyAlbany Herald

Venus may still be active based on 'pack ice' finding

With its thick, toxic atmosphere and temperatures hot enough to melt lead, Venus seems like a dead planet. New research, however, suggests the planet could still be geologically active. And the kind of activity taking place on Venus could provide scientists with a better idea of what’s happening on planets...
ScienceEos

Renato Funiciello, an Inspiration to Modern Geology in Italy

The Tethyan belt is a zone of tectonic activity and mountain ranges stretching from northwestern Africa and western Europe across Turkey, the Caucasus, and Iran to the southwest Pacific Ocean. It is the longest continuous orogenic belt on Earth. One of the sections of particular interest to geoscientists is the Mediterranean section due to its ongoing active tectonic activity.
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

Movements on the surface of Venus reveal its tectonic activity

Science Newsroom, Jun 21 (EFE) .- An international team of researchers has discovered signs of tectonic movement on the surface of Venus that could be evidence that it is still geologically active, which will also help scientists understand how it was the first tectonic activity on Earth. Researchers have discovered...
EnvironmentMic

It's 118 degrees in the Arctic, which sure seems bad

A heat wave is sweeping across the southwestern United States at the moment, but it's not the only place on the planet feeling some extremely hot temperatures. According to satellite images taken by the European Union, it appears that surface temperatures have reached 118 degrees in Siberia. Yes, that Siberia.
Astronomymauinow.com

Hawai‘i Telescopes Used to Characterize “Smallest and Most Massive” White Dwarf

Astronomers have discovered the “smallest and most massive” white dwarf ever seen, a seemingly counterintuitive notion. “Smaller white dwarfs happen to be more massive. This is due to the fact that white dwarfs lack the nuclear burning that keep up normal stars against their own self gravity, and their size is instead regulated by quantum mechanics,” said Ilaria Caiazzo, the Sherman Fairchild Postdoctoral Scholar Research Associate in Theoretical Astrophysics at Caltech and lead author of the new study appearing in the July 1 issue of the journal Nature.
Chicago Sun-Times

Rare meteorite offers insights into the birth of planet Earth

About the size and shape of a lopsided softball, the lump of rock was not much to look at. It didn’t glitter or shimmer, like objects in the Field Museum’s nearby Hall of Gems, which perhaps explains why few visitors took a detour to see what all the fuss was about Wednesday.
AstronomyThe Next Web

Wild new theory says the Big Bang wasn’t the beginning

The prevailing theory on the origin of our universe goes like this: about 13.7 billion years ago a single particle exploded. The resultant blast created an ever-expanding universe that, eventually, became home to the planet we call Earth. The Big Bang theory first appeared in a scientific paper in 1931....
Science Daily

Astronomers have identified a white dwarf so massive that it might collapse

Astronomers have identified an extremely magnetized and rapidly rotating ultra-massive white dwarf. Several telescopes characterized the dead star. Maunakea and Haleakala, Hawai'i -- Astronomers have discovered the smallest and most massive white dwarf ever seen. The smoldering cinder, which formed when two less massive white dwarfs merged, is heavy, "packing a mass greater than that of our Sun into a body about the size of our Moon," says Ilaria Caiazzo, the Sherman Fairchild Postdoctoral Scholar Research Associate in Theoretical Astrophysics at Caltech and lead author of the new study appearing in the July 1 issue of the journal Nature. "It may seem counterintuitive, but smaller white dwarfs happen to be more massive. This is due to the fact that white dwarfs lack the nuclear burning that keep up normal stars against their own self gravity, and their size is instead regulated by quantum mechanics."
AstronomyMIT Technology Review

Martian oxygen

In April, thanks to an MIT-designed instrument, NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance achieved a remarkable milestone: it generated the first breathable oxygen on another planet. The Martian atmosphere is about 95% carbon dioxide, but MOXIE (Mars Oxygen In-situ Resource Utilization Experiment), a small box-shaped device on board, converted it to oxygen through a technique called solid oxide electrolysis.