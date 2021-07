Trying to find the perfect balance between a very healthy diet and one that doesn't completely eliminate the foods you love can be the hardest part about eating right. After all, we know certain items should only be enjoyed in moderate amounts or eaten very occasionally. But a recent study suggests that at least some conventional dieting wisdom may be outdated. A new study out of Purdue University found that eating more of this one surprising food can actually boost your heart health. Read on to see what ingredient you might want to work back into your meals more often.