Security Industry Association Announces Agenda & Speaker Lineup for 2021 AcceleRISE: The Challenge Virtual Conference

The 20, a leading consortium of managed service providers (MSPs), is excited announce keynote speaker Maye Musk for the VISION 2021 conference. Maye Musk, a role model, trend maker and rule changer with a fascinating family is set to deliver a keynote address on September 30th at VISION 2021. Maye is a respected dietitian who gives talks all over the world about health, nutrition, business, and aging. But things were not always so easy or glamorous -- she became a single mom at thirty-one years old, struggling through poverty to provide for her three children; dealt with weight issues as a plus-size model and overcame ageism in the modeling industry. She established a lifelong career as a dietitian, all the while starting over in eight diﬀerent cities across three countries and two continents. She made her way through it all with an indomitable spirit and a no-nonsense attitude to become a global success at what she calls the prime of her life. Her book, A Woman Makes A Plan, has been published by Penguin Random House in the USA and Canada. It is an international best-seller, and in over 70 countries with more to come.