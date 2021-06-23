Printed Memories Launches New, Eco-Friendly Photo Books That Build Themselves

Remember the days of photo albums. Our parents had to send film off for developing and then went into album of memories. Nowadays our photos sit in the cloud out of sight out of mind. With Father’s Day this weekend it may be a good time to get some of those in view. There are apps you can download that will automate this process for you. At the end of the month it will take all your photos, print them out and ship them to you. you can even set it up to come in a frame or several months in an album. You can also print your photos at many local pharmacies. You can upload from your phone or computer to their website. often, you can pick them up same day. they also offer shipping. CVS Walgreens, Target, Walmart, all offer this service. If you want to use your photo for a gift, you’ll find many options for this as well on these sites. Digital frames have been around for a while but newer models are a lot easier and convenient to use. you can send your photos to the frame from your phone. This one is a Skylight frame. Audra’s mom got one for Mother’s Day one year. Friends and family can have fun sending photos to it wherever they are, at any time. Iphone users can also do an automated slideshow with photos. It’s a fun feature to have for parties. you just pick the photos you want. Hit share, select slide show and there it is. there are other features you can play with. Apple doesn’t give an option to download the file, but you can airplay it on your smart TV for others to enjoy.