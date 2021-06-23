Odds and Ends: Clemson's Uiagalelei Finds New Company on Heisman List

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei began college football's offseason second behind Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler in odds to win the sport's most prestigious individual award.

With 12 weeks remaining before the Tigers' Sept. 4 showdown with Georgia, the sophomore is still No. 2. However, now he has company with revised odds. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Rattler as the +800, followed by Uiagalelei at +1100.

He was once just +600 to win the honor. Joining him with the same +1100 odds currently is Alabama's Bryce Young and Georgia's J.T. Daniels.

There's still time for the betting market to fluctuate, but the QB with the better game between Uiagaeleli and Daniels in Charlotte to open the season could establish himself as the top contender to Rattler.

Despite remaining in second. there are questions surrounding Uiagalelei that might've had led to his change in odds among futures bettors. Still, he's one of the most talented players on a team that is second at +400 behind favorite Alabama (+250) to win the national championship this season.

Daniels, a USC transfer last summer, is entering his first full season as the Bulldogs' starting signal-caller. He played just four games a year ago but averaged 307 yards per game and threw 10 touchdowns to two interceptions.

Uiagalelei started just two contests for Trevor Lawrence last season, but the then-freshman threw for 781 yards and four touchdowns (no INTs) combined against Boston College and Notre Dame.

Young is taking over for first-round NFL pick Mac Jones at Alabama. A highly-ranked prospect in the same 2020 class as Uiagalelei, the fellow California native had 156 yards and one touchdown in a reserve role last fall.

Following that trio, the Heisman odds consist of quarterbacks UNC's Sam Howell (+1400), Miami's D'Eriq King (+1600), Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (+2000) and Ole Miss' Matt Corral (+2000), among others.

