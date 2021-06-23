Conway man sentenced to prison for assault
OSSIPEE — A former Conway man Monday was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to domestic violence-related assault for trying to strangle his then girlfriend. Judge Amy Ignatius presided over the sentencing which occurred on WebEx video conferencing. Assistant County Attorney Matthew Conley was the prosecutor and public defender Caroline Smith represented the defendant Troy Feller, 55, who was at Strafford House of Corrections.www.conwaydailysun.com