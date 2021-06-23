Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Charles gave Sussexes ‘substantial sum’ despite Harry saying he was cut off

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnkNQ_0adUf9Cn00
The Prince of Wales and his son Harry (PA Archive)

The Prince of Wales carried on supporting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a “substantial sum” in the months following Megxit, despite Harry claiming his family “literally cut me off financially”.

Heir to the throne Charles continued to fund the Sussexes until the summer of 2020, but the duke told Oprah Winfrey he stopped getting financial support from his family in the first quarter of that year.

Funding for both Charles’s sons – the Dukes of Sussex and Cambridge – and their families contributed to a £4.5 million bill for the prince, his Clarence House financial accounts showed.

Harry and Meghan were still listed as receiving money from Charles’s Duchy of Cornwall income, despite quitting the monarchy at the end of March last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AY2dU_0adUf9Cn00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA Archive)

The funding bill – plus other expenditure including Charles’s capital expenditure and transfer to reserves – dropped by around £1.2 million in the financial year after the Sussexes stopped being senior royals.

A senior Clarence House spokesperson said: “As we’ll all remember in January 2020 when the duke and duchess announced that they were going to move away from the working royal family, the duke said that they would work towards becoming financially independent.

“The Prince of Wales allocated a substantial sum to support them with this transition.

“That funding ceased in the summer of last year. The couple are now financially independent.”

Quizzed on the discrepancy in the duke’s remarks, the Clarence House spokesperson said: “I wouldn’t acknowledge that they are dramatically different. All I can tell you are the facts.”

A spokesperson for the Sussexes insisted there was no difference in timeline, and that Harry was actually referring to the first quarter of the fiscal reporting period in the UK, which runs from April to July.

“You are conflating two different timelines and it’s inaccurate to suggest that there’s a contradiction,” Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson said.

“The duke’s comments during the Oprah interview were in reference to the first quarter of the fiscal reporting period in the UK, which starts annually in April.

“This is the same date that the ‘transitional year’ of the Sandringham agreement began and is aligned with the timeline that Clarence House referenced.”

In his Oprah interview, Harry said his family cut him off financially “in the first quarter of 2020”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wdlkj_0adUf9Cn00
Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)

The Clarence House spokesperson described the couple’s departure from the working royal family as “a matter of enormous sadness to the family”, adding: “But the prince wanted to help make this work, (and) allocated a substantial sum to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to help them with that transition.”

They added: “I betray no confidence when I say they’ve been very successful in becoming financially independent.”

Harry and Meghan signed multimillion-pound deals with Netflix and Spotify, with the duke telling Winfrey he secured these to pay for his security.

He said he had what Diana left him – £7 million at the time – and “without that we would not have been able to do this”.

Pre-Megxit, the duke and duchess’s joint wealth was estimated to be £18 million, but will have been boosted substantially by their high-profile deals.

Clarence House’s annual review revealed that the prince’s bill for the Cambridges’ and the Sussexes’ activities, plus other expenditure including Charles’s capital expenditure and transfer to reserves in 2020/2021, was £4.452 million, a fall of around 21% or £1.155 million from £5.607 million in 2019-2020.

The report provided no detailed breakdown of the figures.

Charles’s annual income from the Duchy of Cornwall profits fell to £20.4 million – a drop of £1.8 million or 8%.

His Sovereign Grant funding dropped from £1.8 million in 2020 to just £0.4 million this year.

View All 16 Commentsarrow_down
newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Of Cornwall#Prince Of Wales#Duchess Of Sussex#Royal Family#Uk#Megxit#Cambridges#Sovereign Grant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Diana’s legacy lives on in William and Harry

The legacy of Diana Princess of Wales lives on in her sons through their work championing causes close to her heart, like her support for the homeless, Aids victims and banning landmines. Whether visiting rough sleepers at a hostel, spending time with those dying of Aids or calling on world...
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Prince Edward speaks out on ‘difficult’ Harry and Meghan family rift, saying it’s ‘very sad’

The rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family has been “difficult for everyone”, the Earl of Wessex has said. Speaking on what would have been his father the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday, Edward said all senior royals had faced “excessive” media intrusion over the years, adding: “We’ve all dealt with it in slightly different ways.”
Celebritiesthegirlsun.com

'If money is tight why move in 19-bathrooms house?!' Arbiter hits out at Meghan and Harry

Newly published accounts show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received around £4.5million from Prince Charles’ personal fortune despite the Duke of Sussex claiming he was financially cut off during his Oprah Winfrey sit down. Royal expert Dickie Arbiter told Good Morning Britain he was astounded at the revelation and could not believe Prince Harry was so worried about money despite living in a multi-million-pound mansion in California. Representatives of Prince Charles say the money was given to his son to help him become financially dependent as the reports show Harry was given funds until the summer of 2020.
Celebritieskentlive.news

Prince Charles' secret nickname for daughter-in-law Meghan Markle revealed

Meghan Markle's relationship with the Royal Family has been a hotly debated topic over the past few months. So, when it was revealed that Prince Charles allegedly has a secret nickname for his daughter-in-law, eyebrows were raised over what it actually means. According to royal commentators, the nickname, Tungsten, is...
Entertainmentmarketresearchtelecast.com

What Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles wanted to hide and the Crown will tell

The fifth season of The Crown it does not stop being on everyone’s lips. Although filming has not yet begun, nor have many details been leaked of what Peter Morgan will try to capture in these new episodes, according to the historical chronology of the monarchy, this next edition should cover from the 90s to the 2000s, including the scandal with Lady Diana.
Celebritiesthewestonforum.com

Duchess Catherine: ‘Smart move’ after Meghan’s attack

Royal family news in GALA tape: Duchess Catherine keeps her cool +++ Prince Phillips also spared Queen Elizabeth with biting humor. There are allegations that one does not like to hear about oneself in public: Duchess Catherine, 39, is said to have made Duchess Meghan, 39, cry in May 2018 during a wedding with Prince Harry, 36. At least that’s what Meghan claimed in an Oprah Winfrey interview in March of 2021. But instead of responding, the accused is keeping a public stand – not just because royal protocol wants it that way. Royal expert Camilla Tomini says: Despite Kate’s potential resentment towards the Sussex couple, she is doing her best to find a way to reconcile the two brothers.
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Charles Will Reportedly Prevent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids From Receiving Titles

Prince Charles has allegedly made a drastic decision to slim down the Royal Family and is planning on denying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children from having the titles of prince and princess when he becomes king. The Daily Mail reports that Charles is determined to cut costs as a way to appease his subjects and that this isn't a personal decision, but is simply business. "Charles has never made any secret of the fact that he wants a slimmed-down Monarchy when he becomes King," a source told The Sun. "He realizes that the public don't want to pay for a huge Monarchy and, as he said, the balcony at Buckingham Palace would probably collapse."
CelebritiesPopculture

The Royal Family Reportedly Make Decision on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Punishment

While tensions are certainly high between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the Royal Family, perhaps some healing is on the horizon. While things might be a bit frosty right now, Harry and Meghan are expected to be on the guestlist for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, a celebration of her 70 years as queen, in 2022. Sources told Page Six that they wouldn't be "iced out" and that they would absolutely be a part of the 4-day celebration at Buckingham Palace in June of next year.