Centralia, WA

Centralia Mayor Susan Luond Addresses Her Comments on Pride Flag

By Eric Rosane / ericr@chronline.com
Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHRONICLE: Luond Says Newspaper’s Questioning Felt ‘Intimidating,’ ‘Annoying’. Centralia Mayor Susan Luond at Tuesday night’s city council meeting apologized that her comments in a recent Chronicle story about gifted pride flags offended people, saying that she was not attempting to compare the pride flags and white supremacist flags when she used the latter as an example of why the city didn’t plan on flying an inclusive rainbow flag outside city hall.

www.chronline.com
